TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Kedrick Bingley-Jones

North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 11 others have now matriculated to campus. One is not enrolling at this time.

THI has taken a look at 23 of the new Tar Heels so far and today concludes this series as we get you better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff has brought in.

Today: Kedrick Bingley-Jones