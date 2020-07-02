TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Kedrick Bingley-Jones

Class Of 2020 Final Book: Kedrick Bingley-Jones
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 11 others have now matriculated to campus. One is not enrolling at this time.
THI has taken a look at 23 of the new Tar Heels so far and today concludes this series as we get you better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff has brought in.
Today: Kedrick Bingley-Jones
*Note: Bingley-Jones suffred an injury this past spring and his availability for this season is uncertain at the time of this writing.
Honors
All-State – NCISAA (Sr and Jr.)
MaxPreps.com All-State 2nd Team
All-Observer
Stats
*Senior stats: 54 tackles, 7 sacks, 6 QB pressures and a blocked punt.
*Junior stats: 78 tackles, 13 sacks, and 2 safeties as a junior.
*Sophomore stats: 60 tackles, 2 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.
*January enrollee
Bingley-Jones Says
“Everything about the school was a fit for me.”
Mack Brown Says
"He is one of the top defensive linemen not only in our state but the nation. He has great quickness. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, there is no telling how big he will be. He has a great frame and he can really run. We are looking for pass rushers and really athletic people up front. He is a tremendous pass rusher that we need."
Deana Says
“Kedrick has a chance to be very special at UNC. He has a great frame and will be huge plus for Coach Cross in the defensive line group.”