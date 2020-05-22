Class Of 2020 Final Book: Kendall Karr
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today: Kendall Karr
Honors
All-State – Jr.
All-Gaston Gazette – Jr.
All-Conference – Jr. & Soph.
*Injured his senior season
Stats
*Career: He caught 61 passes for 1,112 yards with 13 touchdowns in his prep career.
*Senior stats: Missed the season due to an injury.
*Junior stats: Caught 38 passes for 635 yards with 7 touchdowns.
*Sophomore stats: Caught 21 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns.
*January enrollee
Other Sports
Basketball – all-conference as a Jr.
Karr Says
"The staff was all fired up about me and how bad they wanted to coach me. I check all the boxes for them.”
Mack Brown Says
“A bigger tight end, he’s one of the top tight ends in the country. He was at a camp in the spring and blew his knee out so he missed the year… He can do it all. He was a preseason all-state selection, he garnered all-state honors as a junior. Big guy, he can really run, he can block, he’s been totally released with his knee so he should be ready for spring practice.”
Deana King Says
“Kendall is a versatile athlete that will help the tight end group. He has great hands and blocking ability.”