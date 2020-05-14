North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Myles Murphy



Honors

Under Armour All-American Game MaxPreps.com All-State All-Area All-Conference





Stats

*Career: He had 123 tackles, 19.5 sacks, and 39 tackles for loss in his 2-year career. *Senior stats: Had 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 15 QB pressures, and 2 fumble recoveries. *Junior stats: Had 53 tackles, 10 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss.



Murphy Says

"They said if all great NC players stayed in state, UNC would win championships.”



Mack Brown Says

"He’s invited to play in one of the Under Armour All-American games. He is one of the defensive players in the state and the nation. He posted 19-and-a-half sacks and 39 tackles for loss over the final two seasons of his career. He gets off the ball with great quickness and can be a tremendous pass rusher."





Deana King Says

"Myles will bring much needed size and power on the defensive line. He is a type of kid that will help the defense.”





Myles Murphy Highlights