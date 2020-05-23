North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Stephen Gosnell

Honors

MaxPreps.com Small School All-American MaxPreps.com All-State NCPreps.com All-State AP All-State Friday Nights in Carolina All-State All-Northwest – Winston-Salem Journal All-Conference





Stats

*Career: Caught 99 passes for 2,134 yards with 32 yards, ran for 2,230 yards with 34 touchdowns, and passed for 1,684 yards with 19 touchdowns (Jr & Soph years). He accounted for 7,158 yards with 91 touchdowns. *On defense, he had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions. *Senior stats: Caught 68 passes for 1,544 yards with 22 touchdowns. *Junior stats: Caught 21 passes for 430 yards with 7 touchdowns and ran for 1,080 yards with 17 touchdowns. *Sophomore stats: Caught 10 passes for 160 yards and ran for 826 yards with 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.

*January enrollee



Gosnell Says

“It was awesome. It was a super high energy game and it was great getting to spend more time with the coaches and the other recruits.”





Mack Brown Says

"He has length at 6-foot-2. He can really run. Combined for over 4,000 all-purpose yards in his career. He can really run after catching it. He can get the ball up top."





Deana King Says

“Gosnell has a great skill set. He has great hands, runs great routes, and has some speed. He can be special in Longo’s offense. He doesn’t mind going over the middle for the tough yards.”





Stephen Gosnell Highlights