Class Of 2020 Final Book: Trey Zimmerman
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today: Trey Zimmerman
Honors
3-time All-Region
All State
First Team Region 4-7A – Atlanta Journal Constitution
All-Metro – Jr.
Stats
*He was a lead blocker for a team that rushed for 1,725 yards with 20 touchdowns.
*January Enrollee
Zimmerman Says
“Coach Brown is there and it will be great to play for a Hall of Fame coach in college. He is a great coach and he has some great assistants on his staff. I like the academics at UNC.”
Mack Brown SAys
All-region and also all-metro honors. He had a shoulder operation after the season so he will not be going through spring practice but he will be here to rehab… We’re trying to upgrade the toughness on our offensive line.”
Deana King Says
Trey is a tough old-school lineman that will bring toughness to the offensive line group. He has nice size and will provide depth behind an experience group.”