TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Tylee Craft

Class Of 2020 Final Book: Tylee Craft
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today: Tylee Craft
Honors
2019 Shrine Bowl
SCFCA 5A All-State
Stats
*Career: He caught 59 passes for 993 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2 years.
*Senior stats: Caught 38 passes for 593 yards with 6 touchdowns.
*Junior stats: Caught 21 passes for 400 yards with 5 touchdowns.
*January enrollee
Other Sports
Basketball and Track & Field
Craft Says
"I decided to commit because of the family vibes and connections I made with Coach Galloway. The coaches, players, and staff welcomed me in as one of their own. I decided to commit after the offer because I know it will be the best fit for me.”
Mack Brown Says
“He’ll be an outside receiver. He’s one of the top ten players in South Carolina (and) he is playing in the Shrine Bowl. You can see he’s got great top end speed. He was an all-state selection as a senior. (I) really like his length outside.”
Deana King Says
Tylee will be a great addition to a very explosive and talented receiver corps. He will be one of the taller guys and will compliment the smaller speedier receivers. He has great hands and can go up and get the ball.”