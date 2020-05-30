 TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Tylee Craft
Class Of 2020 Final Book: Tylee Craft

THI looks at the credentials Tylee Craft brings to UNC along with what he, Mack Brown and Deana King have to say.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.

THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.

Today: Tylee Craft


Honors

2019 Shrine Bowl

SCFCA 5A All-State



Stats

*Career: He caught 59 passes for 993 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2 years.

*Senior stats: Caught 38 passes for 593 yards with 6 touchdowns.

*Junior stats: Caught 21 passes for 400 yards with 5 touchdowns.


*January enrollee


Other Sports

Basketball and Track & Field


Craft Says

"I decided to commit because of the family vibes and connections I made with Coach Galloway. The coaches, players, and staff welcomed me in as one of their own. I decided to commit after the offer because I know it will be the best fit for me.”



Mack Brown Says

“He’ll be an outside receiver. He’s one of the top ten players in South Carolina (and) he is playing in the Shrine Bowl. You can see he’s got great top end speed. He was an all-state selection as a senior. (I) really like his length outside.”



Deana King Says

Tylee will be a great addition to a very explosive and talented receiver corps. He will be one of the taller guys and will compliment the smaller speedier receivers. He has great hands and can go up and get the ball.”


Tylee Craft Highlights

