All five of North Carolina’s signed prospects for is class of 2020 is in action this week and here are their schedules:

4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) match up with TMA at 7:00 pm.

4-Star guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) have a neutral tournament game against Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN) at 2:15 pm.

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) have a neutral matchup with Sanford (Hockessin, DE) at 7:45 pm in the City Of Palms Tournament in Florida.

5-Star forward Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) host Oxford (AL) at 8:00 pm in the War Eagle Classic.

5-Star forward Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) host Mays (Atlanta, GA) at 8:00 pm in the War Eagle Classic.

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) versus TBA in the City Of Palms Tournament in Florida.

5-Star point guard Caleb Love and Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) have a neutral matchup with Evansville Reitz (Evansville, IN) TBA in the Winter Classic Tip-off.

4-Star guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepanic (White Plains, NY) versus TBA in the City Of Palms Tournament in Florida.







