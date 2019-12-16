News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 18:03:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Class Of 2020 Hoops Signees Schedules This Week

Caleb Love (pictured) and the other four members of UNC's class of 2020 are in action this week.
Caleb Love (pictured) and the other four members of UNC's class of 2020 are in action this week. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

All five of North Carolina’s signed prospects for is class of 2020 is in action this week and here are their schedules:


Tuesday,  Dec. 17

4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) match up with TMA at 7:00 pm.


Wednesday, Dec. 18

4-Star guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) have a neutral tournament game against Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN) at 2:15 pm.


Thursday, Dec. 19

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) have a neutral matchup with Sanford (Hockessin, DE) at 7:45 pm in the City Of Palms Tournament in Florida.


Friday, Dec. 20

5-Star forward Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) host Oxford (AL) at 8:00 pm in the War Eagle Classic.


Saturday, Dec. 21

5-Star forward Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) host Mays (Atlanta, GA) at 8:00 pm in the War Eagle Classic.

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) versus TBA in the City Of Palms Tournament in Florida.

5-Star point guard Caleb Love and Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) have a neutral matchup with Evansville Reitz (Evansville, IN) TBA in the Winter Classic Tip-off.

4-Star guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepanic (White Plains, NY) versus TBA in the City Of Palms Tournament in Florida.



