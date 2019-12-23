News More News
Class Of 2020 Hoops Signees' Schedules This Week

Day'Ron Sharpe (pictured) and two other members of UNC's class of 2020 will be in aciton this week adn here are their slates.
Day'Ron Sharpe (pictured) and two other members of UNC's class of 2020 will be in aciton this week adn here are their slates.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
Three of North Carolina’s five signees in its basketball recruiting class of 2020 are in action this week.

Here is their schedule:


Monday, Dec. 23

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) take on IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) at 8:30 pm in the championship at the City of the Palms in Florida.

4-Star point guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) take on Scotlandville (LA) at 1:20 pm in the 5th place game at the City of the Palms Tournament in Florida.

4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) face off against La Lumiere (IN) in the championship game at the Chick-fil-A Classic in South Carolina.



Friday, Dec. 27

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) face off against Durham Academy (Durham, NC) at 7:00 pm in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).

4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) meet Combine Academy (NC) at 3:45 pm in the John Wall Invitational Raleigh (NC).


Saturday, Dec. 28

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) TBD in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh (NC).

4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).


Sunday, Dec. 29

4-Star point guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) will take on Paul VI (Fairfax, VA) at 3:00 pm in the Slam Dunk to the Beach (Delaware).


Monday, Dec. 30

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).

4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).


Do Not Play

5-Star forward Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (College Park, GA).

5-Star guard Caleb Love and Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO).

