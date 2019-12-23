Three of North Carolina’s five signees in its basketball recruiting class of 2020 are in action this week. Here is their schedule:



Monday, Dec. 23

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) take on IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) at 8:30 pm in the championship at the City of the Palms in Florida. 4-Star point guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) take on Scotlandville (LA) at 1:20 pm in the 5th place game at the City of the Palms Tournament in Florida. 4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) face off against La Lumiere (IN) in the championship game at the Chick-fil-A Classic in South Carolina.





Friday, Dec. 27

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) face off against Durham Academy (Durham, NC) at 7:00 pm in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC). 4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) meet Combine Academy (NC) at 3:45 pm in the John Wall Invitational Raleigh (NC).



Saturday, Dec. 28

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) TBD in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh (NC). 4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).



Sunday, Dec. 29

4-Star point guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) will take on Paul VI (Fairfax, VA) at 3:00 pm in the Slam Dunk to the Beach (Delaware).



Monday, Dec. 30

5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC). 4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).



