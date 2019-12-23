Class Of 2020 Hoops Signees' Schedules This Week
Three of North Carolina’s five signees in its basketball recruiting class of 2020 are in action this week.
Here is their schedule:
Monday, Dec. 23
5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) take on IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) at 8:30 pm in the championship at the City of the Palms in Florida.
4-Star point guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) take on Scotlandville (LA) at 1:20 pm in the 5th place game at the City of the Palms Tournament in Florida.
4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) face off against La Lumiere (IN) in the championship game at the Chick-fil-A Classic in South Carolina.
Friday, Dec. 27
5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) face off against Durham Academy (Durham, NC) at 7:00 pm in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).
4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) meet Combine Academy (NC) at 3:45 pm in the John Wall Invitational Raleigh (NC).
Saturday, Dec. 28
5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) TBD in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh (NC).
4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).
Sunday, Dec. 29
4-Star point guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) will take on Paul VI (Fairfax, VA) at 3:00 pm in the Slam Dunk to the Beach (Delaware).
Monday, Dec. 30
5-Star center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy (FL) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).
4-Star small forward Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) TBD in the John Wall Invitational (Raleigh, NC).
Do Not Play
5-Star forward Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (College Park, GA).
5-Star guard Caleb Love and Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO).