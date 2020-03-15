Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More
The rash of postponements, cancelations and shutdowns hit the high school basketball circuit this past week, as well as just about everything else, so only one of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 was in action.
R.J. Davis and Archbishop Stepinac were originally scheduled to continue playing in their postseason, but it was a casualty of the coronavirus scare.
Caleb Love and Christian Brothers, however, did play, and here is the list of reports, highlights, tweets, stories and season ending posts form their week.
Wednesday, March 11
Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) moved past Hazelwood Central (MO) 74-62 in class 5 sweet 16 playoff game.
Caleb Love Stats: 40 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks
Saturday, March 14
Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) moved past Francis Howell Central (St. Louis, MO) 62-53 in the class 5 Quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
Caleb Love Stats: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
Caleb Love and team celebrating him by passing 2,000 career points: