The rash of postponements, cancelations and shutdowns hit the high school basketball circuit this past week, as well as just about everything else, so only one of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 was in action.

R.J. Davis and Archbishop Stepinac were originally scheduled to continue playing in their postseason, but it was a casualty of the coronavirus scare.

Caleb Love and Christian Brothers, however, did play, and here is the list of reports, highlights, tweets, stories and season ending posts form their week.