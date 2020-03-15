News More News
Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More

Caleb Love was the lone future Tar Heel to play this past week but the others posted about their careers ending.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

The rash of postponements, cancelations and shutdowns hit the high school basketball circuit this past week, as well as just about everything else, so only one of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 was in action.

R.J. Davis and Archbishop Stepinac were originally scheduled to continue playing in their postseason, but it was a casualty of the coronavirus scare.

Caleb Love and Christian Brothers, however, did play, and here is the list of reports, highlights, tweets, stories and season ending posts form their week.

Wednesday, March 11

Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) moved past Hazelwood Central (MO) 74-62 in class 5 sweet 16 playoff game.

Caleb Love Stats: 40 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Story

Tweet

Highlights


Saturday, March 14

Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) moved past Francis Howell Central (St. Louis, MO) 62-53 in the class 5 Quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

Caleb Love Stats: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Story

Tweet

Tweet

Tweet

Tweet

Tweet

Tweet

Caleb Love and team celebrating him by passing 2,000 career points:


Did Not Play But Shared Thoughts On Their Careers Ending

State Champions: Senior Post


Senior Post



Senior Post and Highlights:



Senior Post:


