Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More

Here is a recap of this past week for Walker Kessler (pictured Saturday at UNC) and UNC's other class of 2020 signees. (Kevin Roy, THI)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Each of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 were in action this past week, and here are their results with stories, highlights and stat links:

Here is how they fared:


Thursday, Jan. 30

Montverde Academy (FL) crushed Scotland Campus 121-39 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland)

Story

Tweet

Highlights


Friday, Jan. 31

Monteverde Academy (FL) dominated National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, MD) 102-55 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland)

Stats: 12 points

Story

Tweet


Saturday, Feb. 1

Montverde Academy (FL) moved past IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 67-46 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland) Championship Game

Stats: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals (DayRon Sharpe: Tournament MVP)

Story

Tweet

Sharpe 3 pointer

Tweet

Tweet

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) moved past Eastside (Covington, GA) 68-61

Stats: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks

Story

Tweet


Friday, Jan. 31

Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) rolled over Salem (Conyers, GA) 73-61

Stats: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 blocks

Tweet

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) moved past Vianney (Kirkwood, MO) 69-53

Story

Box score


Friday, Jan. 31

Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) entertains rival Chaminade at 7:00 pm

Stats: 35 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Story

Tweet

Highlights


Saturday, Feb. 1

Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) defeated Grandview (Hillsboro, MO) 62-50

Tweet


Tuesday, Jan. 28

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) dominated Archbishop Molloy (Queens, NY) 97-59


Tweet

Tweet

Highlights


Saturday, February 1

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) loss a tough one Iona Prep (Iona College, NY) 66-61

Stats: 32 points, 10 rebounds

Story

Tweet


Thursday, Jan. 30

Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) squeaks by Riverdale Baptist 65-63 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland)

Story

Tweet


Friday, Jan. 31

Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) lost a tough one to IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 64-62 in St. James Invitational (Maryland)

Stats: 14 points

Story

Highlights


Saturday, Feb. 1

Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) moved past National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, MD) 64-54 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland)

Stats: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Tweet

