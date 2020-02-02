Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More
Each of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 were in action this past week, and here are their results with stories, highlights and stat links:
Here is how they fared:
Thursday, Jan. 30
Montverde Academy (FL) crushed Scotland Campus 121-39 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland)
Friday, Jan. 31
Monteverde Academy (FL) dominated National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, MD) 102-55 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland)
Stats: 12 points
Saturday, Feb. 1
Montverde Academy (FL) moved past IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 67-46 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland) Championship Game
Stats: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals (DayRon Sharpe: Tournament MVP)
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) moved past Eastside (Covington, GA) 68-61
Stats: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks
Friday, Jan. 31
Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) rolled over Salem (Conyers, GA) 73-61
Stats: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 blocks
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) moved past Vianney (Kirkwood, MO) 69-53
Friday, Jan. 31
Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) entertains rival Chaminade at 7:00 pm
Stats: 35 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Saturday, Feb. 1
Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) defeated Grandview (Hillsboro, MO) 62-50
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) dominated Archbishop Molloy (Queens, NY) 97-59
Saturday, February 1
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) loss a tough one Iona Prep (Iona College, NY) 66-61
Stats: 32 points, 10 rebounds
Thursday, Jan. 30
Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) squeaks by Riverdale Baptist 65-63 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland)
Friday, Jan. 31
Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) lost a tough one to IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 64-62 in St. James Invitational (Maryland)
Stats: 14 points
Saturday, Feb. 1
Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ) moved past National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, MD) 64-54 in the St. James Invitational (Maryland)
Stats: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists