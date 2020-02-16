News More News
Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More

RJ Davis had a big senior night plus the rest of the results, numbers and highlgihts from the class of 2020's week.
RJ Davis had a big senior night plus the rest of the results, numbers and highlgihts from the class of 2020's week. (Stepinac Basketball)
Jarrod Hardy
Tar Heel Illustrated

Three of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 were in action this week.

Here is the list of write ups, tweets and highlights:



Thursday, Feb. 14

Christian Brothers slid past St. Louis University (St. Louis, MO) 66-52.

Tweet

Highlights

CBC Stats



Saturday, February 15

Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) slammed Spalding 77-46 in the first round of the GHSA 4A State Playoffs.

Stats: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals

ATL Roundup

Tweet

Tweet

Kessler receiving McDonald’s All American Jersey



Tuesday, February 11

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) lost to The Monsignor Scanlan (Bronx, NY) 83-68

Stats: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.

Tweet


Friday, February 14

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) rolled over Holy Cross (Flushing, NY) 85-66.

Stats: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Story

Tweet

Tweet

Highlights

Highlights (Roy in attendance)

Senior Day Photo

Neat short video

R.J. Davis honored by McDonald’s, City of White Plains

R.J. Davis All-America Press Conference


Not In Action

