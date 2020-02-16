Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More
Three of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 were in action this week.
Here is the list of write ups, tweets and highlights:
Thursday, Feb. 14
Christian Brothers slid past St. Louis University (St. Louis, MO) 66-52.
Saturday, February 15
Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) slammed Spalding 77-46 in the first round of the GHSA 4A State Playoffs.
Stats: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals
Kessler receiving McDonald’s All American Jersey
Tuesday, February 11
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) lost to The Monsignor Scanlan (Bronx, NY) 83-68
Stats: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.
Friday, February 14
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) rolled over Holy Cross (Flushing, NY) 85-66.
Stats: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists
Highlights (Roy in attendance)
R.J. Davis honored by McDonald’s, City of White Plains
R.J. Davis All-America Press Conference