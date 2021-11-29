Benji Gosnell is listed as a strongside defensive end by Rivals, but if he ends up playing football at North Carolina, he can choose the position he plays for the Tar Heels.

That is part of the allure for Gosnell to join his brother in the Carolina program, and it just may be enough to get him to Chapel Hill. How his official visit this weekend at UNC goes could go a long way in him determining where he will go to college.

Gosnell certainly knows the program given that Stephen Gosnell is a wide receiver and special teams player for the Tar Heels. And Benji has been to Carolina plenty and knows the staff through a current player’s eyes, too. That obviously helps UNC.

“I always enjoy being in Chapel Hill,” he told THI. “It’s a really fun experience.”