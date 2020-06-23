TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2022 NC RB Allen Hopes To Visit Soon

Class Of 2022 NC RB Allen Hopes To Visit Soon
Michael Allen, a class of 2022 running back from Greenville Rose High School in Greenville, NC, is one of the state’s top athletes, excelling in both baseball and football. The 5-foot-9, 186- pound...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news