Class Of 2023 DE Shirley Talks Junior Day Visit
North Carolina held one of its biggest junior days this past weekend on campus. The Tar Heel staff hosted welcomed prospects from all over the country, and based on what we are hearing from various angles, it was very successful.
One of the state’s class of 2023 top prospects who was in attendance is Isaiah Shirley. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end out of Watauga High in Boone doesn’t have an offer from the Tar Heels yet, but he continues to be evaluated by the staff.
The No. 23 player in North Carolina has offers from Appalachian State, Louisville, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. An offer from UNC might not be far away.
THI caught up with Shirley after his visit to Chapel Hill.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news