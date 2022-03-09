North Carolina held one of its biggest junior days this past weekend on campus. The Tar Heel staff hosted welcomed prospects from all over the country, and based on what we are hearing from various angles, it was very successful.

One of the state’s class of 2023 top prospects who was in attendance is Isaiah Shirley. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end out of Watauga High in Boone doesn’t have an offer from the Tar Heels yet, but he continues to be evaluated by the staff.

The No. 23 player in North Carolina has offers from Appalachian State, Louisville, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. An offer from UNC might not be far away.

THI caught up with Shirley after his visit to Chapel Hill.