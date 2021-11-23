Xzavier McLeod was one of many recruits that was in attendance of North Carolina’s big win over Wake Forest earlier this month.

McLeod, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound class of 2023 defensive tackle from Camden (SC) High School, was offered a scholarship on his visit to Chapel Hill. He also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

THI caught up with the 3-star standout to get his thoughts on the trip to Chapel Hill: