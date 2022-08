Class of 2023 athlete Ty Adams was one of many recruits that was in Chapel Hill for North Carolina's home opener against Florida A&M on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium.

Adams, who is currently committed to East Carolina, was offered by coach Dre' Bly and the Tar Heels on August 12. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound 2-star athlete from Swainsboro (GA) High School decided to attend the Tar Heels' first game to get a closer look at the program.

THI caught up with Adams on Sunday afternoon to get his thoughts on his trip to UNC: