Class Of 2023 LS Kendall Makes UNC One Of His Many Big-Time Stops

Tate Kendall is regarded as one of the top snappers in the class of 2023, and was at North Carolina recently and also participated in UNC's Showtime camp at the Koman Practice Complex. THI later caught up with Kendall to learn more about his recruitment and unique position:

But their importance doesn’t go unnoticed within the walls of every football program in America. Long snappers are vital to a team’s success, and each coach is always on the lookout for someone who can flawlessly and quickly get the ball to holders or punters without any issues.

Long snappers don’t garner headlines unless disaster happens. Otherwise, they come and go, they snap the ball, special teams plays happen without incident, and they move along almost inconspicuously.

THI caught up with Kendall on Saturday evening to learn more about his process and being at UNC:

At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Kendall attends Providence High School in Charlotte. He is mainly a snapper, but with his size, has played elsewhere along the line some. But his craft is snapping and his mission is to get a scholarship.

Quick, efficient, and clearly dedicated to his craft, Kendall also drew the eye of UNC special teams coach Larry Porter, who spent some time watching him as well. In fact, the runner backs group was right near where Kendall was snapping, so it was easy for Porter to watch here and there. And he did.

THI: I watched you get some work in for a while. How was camp for you?

KENDALL: “I really enjoyed not only being able to show off my snapping ability but also being able to get a more in-depth look at the facilities and get a real feel for what Chapel Hill is like.”





THI: What did you think of the facilities and campus?

KENDALL: “Out of all the places I’ve visited Chapel Hill definitely has one of the nicest football complexes but also the campus has a very traditional feel that I like a lot.”





THI: How many places have you been, and what are some of the schools that impressed you the most?

KENDALL: “I’ve been to about six, seven schools and aside from Chapel Hill, I found Oklahoma and Notre Dame to be very impressive with how well they treated the recruits and also with the facilities and overall program.”





THI: Nice. Great programs, too. So, what coaches did you speak with today, and how are things going with you developing a relationship with the UNC staff?

KENDALL: “Today, I spent most of my time with Coach McGrath and I had a lot of 1 on 1 time with him talking about the program and also about the future of the program. I was also able to have a great conversation with Coach Porter as well which was very valuable and I feel that I am starting to build a very good relationship with the special teams coaching staff at UNC.”





THI: You were snapping near the RBs, and I saw Coach Porter watch you some. What does he and Coach McGrath say about your snapping, and I don't see an offer by them listed yet, so how do you think that is progressing?

KENDALL: “Coach McGrath said he was impressed with my snapping and that he feels I am a good fit with the snappers currently at UNC in terms of build and ability. I think that they will continue to evaluate throughout June and hopefully this will allow me to continue to build my relationships with the Coaches throughout the rest of my recruiting journey.”





THI: What would an offer by UNC mean for you?

KENDALL: “I think that an offer from UNC would mean a lot to me and it would also give me a lot of confidence and reassurance in my abilities. It would also give me a great opportunity to play college football for an amazing program with amazing coaches.”





THI: Also, you have good size for a snapper, do you play others positions as well? And if so, is that helping you in your recruitment?

KENDALL: “In practice I will sometimes run scout team tight end but in games I will not be playing any other positions just full-time snapper. I feel that being on the bigger side as a snapper but also being strong and athletic help to draw a lot more attraction because it allows you to be like a linebacker going down the field to make a tackle after the snap.”