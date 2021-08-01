Class of 2023 QB Tad Hudson Commits To UNC
Tad Hudson, a class of 2023 quarterback who attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he confirmed to THI on Sunday afternoon.
Hudson, who is 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, is not rated yet because Rivals hasn’t gone deep into the class of 2023 yet, but when he is, the expectation is Hudson will be a 4-star player.
“I love the culture there and the coaches have always been great to me and I love all of them,” Hudson told THI on Sunday afternoon. “I knew in my heart that it was the right fit and the right place for me.”
Hudson has also been offered by Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina, among many others.
He was at UNC on Saturday for the annual recruiting cookout and was also at UNC for the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on June 19. Hudson spent a lot of time with class of 2022 quarterback Conner Harrell, who committed to UNC a week later. Hudson informed UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo and Brown he was committing while at the cookout Saturday.
“It was great,” Hudson said about the cookout. “My family and I had a great time. I loved just sitting down and talking with coach Longo and coach Brown. I enjoyed playing games with a couple of recruits that are friends.”
Of course, being around so many talented players was part of the pull, too.
“It was awesome seeing what Carolina is getting and seeing what coach Brown is doing there,” he said.
Hudson says the Tar Heels are headed in the right direction under Brown.
“Coach Brown is doing great things there and UNC is on the rise to be a great football team and I want to be a part of that,” he said.
Hudson is the first member of the class of 2023 to commit to Carolina.
Deana's Take:
“This is huge for North Carolina to land an in-state kid and for it to be a quarterback. It jump-starts the class of 2023 in a big way. Big time get from the Charlotte metro area.”