Class of 2023 QB Tad Hudson Commits To UNC

Tad Hudson, a class of 2023 quarterback who attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he confirmed to THI on Sunday afternoon.

Hudson, who is 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, is not rated yet because Rivals hasn’t gone deep into the class of 2023 yet, but when he is, the expectation is Hudson will be a 4-star player.

“I love the culture there and the coaches have always been great to me and I love all of them,” Hudson told THI on Sunday afternoon. “I knew in my heart that it was the right fit and the right place for me.”

Hudson has also been offered by Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina, among many others.

He was at UNC on Saturday for the annual recruiting cookout and was also at UNC for the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on June 19. Hudson spent a lot of time with class of 2022 quarterback Conner Harrell, who committed to UNC a week later. Hudson informed UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo and Brown he was committing while at the cookout Saturday.