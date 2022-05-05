THI continues looking at North Carolina's class of 2023 targets at each individual position in our series focusing on the Tar Heels' main targets. Today, we will look at the defensive line position.

The Tar Heels have two commitments at the present in quarterback Tad Hudson and offensive tackle Nolan McConnell.

Carolina has multiple targets in the defensive line group. With the addition of new defensive coaches Gene Chizik and Charlton Warren to the staff, UNC has possibly changed what type of players the Tar Heels need in their recruiting footprint.

The Tar Heels have a young group of defensive linemen that are starting to develop, and they will need to sign a few class of 2023 prospects to provide depth for the schemes that Chizik and Warren plan to utilize.