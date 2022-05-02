THI continues looking at North Carolina's class of 2023 targets at each individual position in our series focusing on the Tar Heels' main targets. Today, we will look at the offensive line position:

The Tar Heels have only one commitment at the present and its quarterback Tad Hudson out of Hough High School in Cornelius, NC.

The Tar Heels have multiple targets in the offensive line group. With the addition of offensive line coach Jack Bicknell. Jr. to the staff, North Caolina has increased its offers to several prospects including outside of the Tar Heels' recruiting footprint.

There will be some openings coming available and the staff needs to restock upfront offensively with the class. of 2023: