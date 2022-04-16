THI continues looking at North Carolina's class of 2023 targets at each individual position in our series focusing on the Tar Heels' main targets. Today, we will look at the wide receiver position:

The Tar Heels have only one commitment at the present and its quarterback Tad Hudson out of Hough High School in Cornelius, NC.

Wide Receiver Coach Lonnie Galloway wants a large group that he can work with, and the Tar Heels will have several openings due to transfer, graduation, and injuries. They will look to this talented class of 2023 to restock the wide receiver room.