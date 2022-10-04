Class of 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer of Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, was in Chapel Hill this past Saturday to see North Carolina host Virginia Tech.

The visit turned fruitful for the 6-foot-8, 260-pounder, as the Tar Heels offered the standout later that night.

Boyer also has offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Duke, and Charlotte.

THI caught up with Boyer to get the latest about the UNC offer and his trip to Chapel Hill: