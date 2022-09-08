Drake Powell, a 4-star, 6-foot-6 class of 2024 shooting guard who attends Northwood High School in Pittsboro, NC, has committed to North Carolina, he announced Thursday evening. Powell, who took an official visit to UNC two weeks ago, was offered by Tar Heels Coach Hubert Davis in July. It didn’t take long for him to make up his mind about where he was going to school. “It is a great place to be at with a great atmosphere as well as the community," Powell told THI. Powell is rated the No. 79 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2024, and chose UNC over offers Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest among others.

"He (Powell) is so hard to guard because he’s not a one-dimensional player,” Northwood Coach Matt Brown told THI. “He’s able to knock down that shot. If you come up to guard him, he’s able to make the right read. He can drive it or pass it off to someone that is open. He’s a terrific player and he’s a special player.” Powell’s official visit two weeks ago was the clincher. He knew was he was looking for, and saw and experienced it. "They were really supportive," Powell said. "It was like nothing was scripted. They were just being truthful and bring who they are really." As for what Davis sees in Powell, he told the local standout he will help the Tar Heels. “I can be a guy that can come in a produce right away in a position less role,” Powell said Davis has told him. Powell is the first member of the class of 2024 to commit to UNC.

Sisk Says:

“Drake Powell’s commitment to North Carolina comes as no surprise. The four-star wing has been considered a strong Tar Heel lean since the moment he got an offer. Combine being an in-state talent along with the Powell/Davis family ties, and this seemed like one of those sure things. Powell’s commitment also puts a silver lining in the clouds for UNC fans after recent misses in the 2023 class. Powell will give North Carolina an athletic, versatile wing for the future. Carolina appears to be in good shape with others in the 2024 class, so this could be the first step in a strong haul for Hubert Davis.”

