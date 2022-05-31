ROCK HILL, SC – Class of 2024 tight end Jack Larsen has been on the North Carolina staff's radar for quite some time.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder attends Charlotte Catholic High School and has offers from schools all over the country, including Duke, Florida, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, and Notre Dame.

Larsen currently has a 5.7 Rivals grade, is ranked the No. 8 tight end in the country, and the No. 8 overall prospect in North Carolina.

THI caught up with the 3-star prospect Saturday at Manchester Meadow Park, where he was with his Team Carolina 7-on-7 team tuning up for a trip to Las Vegas next week to compete in a national tournament.