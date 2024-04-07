"They treat the players as if they are their own sons,” he told THI. “They're not going to be demeaning or talk down on you. If you mess up in practice, it's more of a teaching lesson. They're not going to be all up in your face, yelling. (UNC) really cares about their players, and they really try to coach and teach you into becoming a better man. It's bigger than football."

Butts has been trending this way for a while, as so many aspects of the program have appealed to him throughout the recruiting process.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Butts chose the Tar Heels over offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, NC State, Kentucky, and many others.

Javion Butts , a class of 2025 safety who attends Jones County High School in Gray, GA, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Sunday afternoon.

Butts has been to UNC many times, including for the basketball Tar Heels’ home win over Duke in early February, an experienced he described as, “Loud. It seemed like an indoor football game. The environment was just crazy.”

Butts was back in Chapel Hill this weekend continuing to build his relationship with UNC defensive backs coach Charlton Warren, who saw something in Butts from the first time he saw him play.

“He believed in me before anybody else,” Butts said. “He was watching my training videos on (X). (Carolina) has been there since day one, pretty much. He wants me to go there, and (UNC) made it very clear, too. They've been telling me that I'm number one on their board."

UNC’s transparency with Butts was also a factor. He has aspirations in addition to football. In February, Butts toured Carolina’s prestigious Kenan-Flagler Business School, thus he’s balanced the football/academics side of the UNC recruitment.

“They tell me the truth when they say that they really do want me, and took the time to recruit me, get to know me, and build a relationship with me,”Butts said. “That's a special thing, and I love it. (Warren) is a cool dude, and like I said, he has developed guys. I mean, it's proven.

“And just the fact that he's got players in the NFL that are still playing long-term, not just for two or three years. Obviously, great place to go, and I have a chance to go to the league.”

Butts is UNC’s seventh commitment for the class of 2025.