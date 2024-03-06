Aiden Harris is a trending 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman that is already being heavily recruited by North Carolina for the Class of 2026 cycle.

UNC, who offered Harris all the way back in June, has already been following the progress of the rising junior of Weddington High School in Matthews, NC for quite some time.

Carolina was the fifth school to jump on the big-framed, physical pass rusher with a dynamic skill set on defense, following Charlotte, Boston College, Virginia Tech, and Connecticut out of the gate. After the Tar Heels jumped on the prospect, N.C. State, Wake Forest, Miami (FL), Georgia Tech, Indiana, South Carolina, Southern Cal, James Madison, West Virginia, Auburn, Tennessee and UCLA followed.

Now, with Aiden, his defensive lineman twin, Andrew, and hybrid linebacker cousin, Thomas Davis Jr., drawing increased attention from major Power 4 major Division 1 programs across the country, trying to keep the trio in their backyard two cycles from now will be the big challenge for head coach Mack Brown and his Tar Heels' program.

Georgia, who is showing interest, should play a factor down the road, but expect UNC to remain relevant as the recruitment of the trio begins to heat up. "(Playing together) has been our goal since we were four years old, and when we all got that offer from Chapel Hill, we all knew that our goal was beginning," Harris said in an interview with THI in September.

Read below to read Aiden's conversation with THI, where he talked all things UNC, updated his national recruitment, and addressed the possibility of the dynamic trio coming to Chapel Hill or another campus all together, which is not a guarantee.