Noah LaVallee, a 2026 linebacker out of Marietta, GA, is familiar with the North Carolina football program. LaVallee’s older brother Caleb, who is also a linebacker, is a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels.

After watching his brother go through the recruiting process and select UNC, Noah LaVallee will have the chance to do the same, as he received an offer from the Tar Heels on Sunday.

As a sophomore, LaVallee recorded 43 tackles in 13 games with Marietta High School.

After his most recent trip to Chapel Hill, LaVallee spoke with THI and discussed his offer from North Carolina.