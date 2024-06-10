Brock Bradley is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound pro-style class of 2026 quarterback from Spain Park High School in Birmingham who is drawing interest from quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and North Carolina, and it could soon earn him an offer from the Tar Heels.

The newly-minted 3-star ranked No. 20 in the state who has 14 offers, including from big-name, Power Four programs like Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and West Virginia recently made his most recent return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday. His first visit to Carolina was in April.

Bradley spent quality time with Lindsey.

“I met him after he came and watched me throw at my high school. We’ve built a great relationship over the past year,” he said in April.

Bradley, who was among a select group of 2-3 other visitors from the 2026 cycle who was on campus during the mid-week, updated his UNC recruitment with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the Tar Heels: