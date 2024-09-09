PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Class of 2026 WR Danny Odem Commits to Carolina

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Danny Odem, a class of 2026 wide receiver who attends First Academy in Orlando, FL.

He previously played at Farrell (PA) High School before transferring.

At 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, Odem was offered by UNC in June, and has also been offered by Penn State, Ole Miss, and UCF. He was in Chapel Hill this past weekend taking in the Tar Heels’ win over Charlotte.

"They treated me like family since day one, and it’s always been my dream school," Odem told THI.

Becoming the best he can be and reaching person goals are also a key reason Odem chose UNC.

"I feel like they can develop me, as not only an athlete but as a man, with the great coaches and environment they have up there," he said.

And the chance to play for a legendary Hall of Fame head coach was part of Odem's decision making.

"Coach Brown is one of the greatest," he said. "I feel like he can impact my future in a big way as of position i will be with coach jones and the corners but ima ath and will play wherever they need me to."

Odem is the third member of UNC’s class of 2026 to commit.

*Deana King contributed to this story.

