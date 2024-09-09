Danny Odem, a class of 2026 wide receiver who attends First Academy in Orlando, FL.

He previously played at Farrell (PA) High School before transferring.

At 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, Odem was offered by UNC in June, and has also been offered by Penn State, Ole Miss, and UCF. He was in Chapel Hill this past weekend taking in the Tar Heels’ win over Charlotte.

"They treated me like family since day one, and it’s always been my dream school," Odem told THI.

Becoming the best he can be and reaching person goals are also a key reason Odem chose UNC.

"I feel like they can develop me, as not only an athlete but as a man, with the great coaches and environment they have up there," he said.

And the chance to play for a legendary Hall of Fame head coach was part of Odem's decision making.

"Coach Brown is one of the greatest," he said. "I feel like he can impact my future in a big way as of position i will be with coach jones and the corners but ima ath and will play wherever they need me to."

Odem is the third member of UNC’s class of 2026 to commit.

*Deana King contributed to this story.