Class of 2026 WR Gavin Waddell Discusses Meeting With Belichick

The first day of college football coaches getting on the road visiting recruits was a huge one for North Carolina, as new head coach Bill Belichick wasted no time in checking out some of the top prospects in the state from the high school class of 2026.

Among the players he visited with on the day number one is Gavin Waddell, a 3-star wide receiver Gavin Waddell, who attends Rolesville (NC) High School.

At 6-feet and 170 pounds, Waddell was being recruited by UNC before Mack Brown was let go but he hadn’t been offered by the time of the coaching change. Among his other offers at the time are from Miami, UConn, East Carolina, App State, and JMU.

We caught up with Waddell on Tuesday to learn about his meeting with Belichick and more. Here is the interview: