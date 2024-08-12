CHAPEL HILL – As Randy Clements describes his illness from two weeks ago, “I was in a bad way there.”

A very bad way.

So much that North Carolina’s offensive line coach missed the first week of fall camp due to an abscess in his stomach that spread and caused him to become septic sending him into shock and to the emergency room.

That happened July 28, the day players reported for fall camp.

“I’m sitting there on Sunday on reporting day, and I get a call at 4 that Randy’s in the hospital,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “He’s tough, so he didn’t want to go to the hospital. He had a stomach disorder that was really scary and really dangerous, and he spent a week there.”

Clements fielded several questions about his condition from the media following practice Monday. He described what happened.

“I developed a digestive track infection over the summer,” he said. “It was something I dealt with but it was kind of off and on. I’d feel good and I’d feel bad, feel good. And later in the summer, the week before we started, I went to (the doctor) and got some meds but it wasn’t helping. And basically, my infection got worse and spread to other parts of my body and I ended up getting this stuff they call sepsis, where the infection was in my blood going to different parts.

“It got pretty serious. Had to go to the ER. But they diagnosed it really quick. The infection was drug resistant, so they had to search for antibiotics. But within a couple of days, they figured it out.”

According to Mount Sinai Hospital online, “An abdominal abscess is a pocket of infected fluid and pus located inside the belly (abdominal cavity). This type of abscess can be located near or inside the liver, pancreas, kidneys or other organs. There can be one or more abscesses.”