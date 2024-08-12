PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Clements Back Coaching UNC's OL After Battling Dangerous Illness

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAPEL HILL – As Randy Clements describes his illness from two weeks ago, “I was in a bad way there.”

A very bad way.

So much that North Carolina’s offensive line coach missed the first week of fall camp due to an abscess in his stomach that spread and caused him to become septic sending him into shock and to the emergency room.

That happened July 28, the day players reported for fall camp.

“I’m sitting there on Sunday on reporting day, and I get a call at 4 that Randy’s in the hospital,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “He’s tough, so he didn’t want to go to the hospital. He had a stomach disorder that was really scary and really dangerous, and he spent a week there.”

Clements fielded several questions about his condition from the media following practice Monday. He described what happened.

“I developed a digestive track infection over the summer,” he said. “It was something I dealt with but it was kind of off and on. I’d feel good and I’d feel bad, feel good. And later in the summer, the week before we started, I went to (the doctor) and got some meds but it wasn’t helping. And basically, my infection got worse and spread to other parts of my body and I ended up getting this stuff they call sepsis, where the infection was in my blood going to different parts.

“It got pretty serious. Had to go to the ER. But they diagnosed it really quick. The infection was drug resistant, so they had to search for antibiotics. But within a couple of days, they figured it out.”

According to Mount Sinai Hospital online, “An abdominal abscess is a pocket of infected fluid and pus located inside the belly (abdominal cavity). This type of abscess can be located near or inside the liver, pancreas, kidneys or other organs. There can be one or more abscesses.”

“It got pretty serious. Had to go to the ER. But they diagnosed it really quick. The infection was drug resistant, so they had to search for antibiotics. But within a couple of days, they figured it out.”
— UNC OL Coach Randy Clements

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection.”

Clements was in very bad shape.

He didn't say how much danger he was in. Perhaps there’s no point in reliving that in any way. Or maybe doesn’t know.

“I don’t know. I mean, my blood pressure was like 80 over 40, and my pulse was like 160. I was out of whack there,” he said. “It was good I went to the doctor when I did. If it had gotten any (worse), I could have (gotten sicker).”

In an article in MedicalNewsToday.com, approximately 1.7 million American adults experience septic shock each year, with around 350,000 of the cases proving fatal.

While in the hospital, and after responding positively to the meds he was given, Clements watched practice film and took part in some staff meetings via zoom. He also talked to his players some, but didn’t articulate to them the severity of his condition.

“He had reached out to us and told us a little gist of what was going on,” said sophomore offensive tackle Howard Sampson. “I really don’t know still. He’s told us it’s not really a big deal. He wants us to focus on what we’ve got going here.”

Now, he’s been back at practice for a week and feels like he’s in constant catch-up mode. He has an IV for antibiotics in his upper right arm and must watch his hydration. Though, he got a little dehydrated Sunday morning and his blood pressure got a little low. His wife has been at each practice since Clements’ return and was standing off to the side Monday when he spoke with the media.

Clements lost plenty of weight when in the hospital and may still feel it some. He is marching forward, but it’s not easy shaking what he experienced.

“It was not fun,” he said.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2NsZW1lbnRzLWJhY2stY29hY2hpbmctdW5jLXMtb2wt YWZ0ZXItYmF0dGxpbmctZGFuZ2Vyb3VzLWlsbG5lc3MiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vcnRoY2Fy b2xpbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZjbGVtZW50cy1iYWNrLWNvYWNo aW5nLXVuYy1zLW9sLWFmdGVyLWJhdHRsaW5nLWRhbmdlcm91cy1pbGxuZXNz JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK