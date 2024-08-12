Clements Back Coaching UNC's OL After Battling Dangerous Illness
CHAPEL HILL – As Randy Clements describes his illness from two weeks ago, “I was in a bad way there.”
A very bad way.
So much that North Carolina’s offensive line coach missed the first week of fall camp due to an abscess in his stomach that spread and caused him to become septic sending him into shock and to the emergency room.
That happened July 28, the day players reported for fall camp.
“I’m sitting there on Sunday on reporting day, and I get a call at 4 that Randy’s in the hospital,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “He’s tough, so he didn’t want to go to the hospital. He had a stomach disorder that was really scary and really dangerous, and he spent a week there.”
Clements fielded several questions about his condition from the media following practice Monday. He described what happened.
“I developed a digestive track infection over the summer,” he said. “It was something I dealt with but it was kind of off and on. I’d feel good and I’d feel bad, feel good. And later in the summer, the week before we started, I went to (the doctor) and got some meds but it wasn’t helping. And basically, my infection got worse and spread to other parts of my body and I ended up getting this stuff they call sepsis, where the infection was in my blood going to different parts.
“It got pretty serious. Had to go to the ER. But they diagnosed it really quick. The infection was drug resistant, so they had to search for antibiotics. But within a couple of days, they figured it out.”
According to Mount Sinai Hospital online, “An abdominal abscess is a pocket of infected fluid and pus located inside the belly (abdominal cavity). This type of abscess can be located near or inside the liver, pancreas, kidneys or other organs. There can be one or more abscesses.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection.”
Clements was in very bad shape.
He didn't say how much danger he was in. Perhaps there’s no point in reliving that in any way. Or maybe doesn’t know.
“I don’t know. I mean, my blood pressure was like 80 over 40, and my pulse was like 160. I was out of whack there,” he said. “It was good I went to the doctor when I did. If it had gotten any (worse), I could have (gotten sicker).”
In an article in MedicalNewsToday.com, approximately 1.7 million American adults experience septic shock each year, with around 350,000 of the cases proving fatal.
While in the hospital, and after responding positively to the meds he was given, Clements watched practice film and took part in some staff meetings via zoom. He also talked to his players some, but didn’t articulate to them the severity of his condition.
“He had reached out to us and told us a little gist of what was going on,” said sophomore offensive tackle Howard Sampson. “I really don’t know still. He’s told us it’s not really a big deal. He wants us to focus on what we’ve got going here.”
Now, he’s been back at practice for a week and feels like he’s in constant catch-up mode. He has an IV for antibiotics in his upper right arm and must watch his hydration. Though, he got a little dehydrated Sunday morning and his blood pressure got a little low. His wife has been at each practice since Clements’ return and was standing off to the side Monday when he spoke with the media.
Clements lost plenty of weight when in the hospital and may still feel it some. He is marching forward, but it’s not easy shaking what he experienced.
“It was not fun,” he said.