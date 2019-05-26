News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-26 14:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Close Connection Has UNC In The Mix For GA LB

Oszbjithqqgta4agy7tl
Close friends Trey Morrison (UNC nickel) and Josh Downs (UNC commit) are reasons Choe Bryant-Strother is looking at UNC. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Norcross, GA, class of 2020 linebacker, Choe Bryant-Strother released a top 10 list last week that included Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, UCLA, BYU and No...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}