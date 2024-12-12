Coach's Corner: 'Cole Cloer is a Basketball Player'

North Carolina has offered several of the top players in the 2026 class. But when one thinks where to start, Cole Cloer has to be one of the first places to start.

The 6-foot-7 forward is ranked No. 35 nationally by Rivals. He is the highest rated uncommitted player from the Tar Heel State. After two seasons at Orange High School, Cloer transferred to Caldwell Academy in Greensboro for his junior campaign.

He has already seen a rugged schedule. The Hornets started out with a 1-4 record in their first five games. But since then they have flipped the script and now stand at 5-5.

Cloer already has a healthy list of offers that includes Alabama, Appy State, Georgetown, High Point, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Tennessee, VCU, and Wake Forest.

Brandon Clifford knows Cloer well. Not only has he coached the player in the CP3 EYBL organization, he is the Head Coach at Caldwell Academy. He shared his knowledge Wednesday night with Tar Heel Illustrated.

