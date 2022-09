Drake Powell became North Carolina's first commit of the 2024 Class last Thursday. The Tar Heels were a strong favorite after his official visit to Chapel Hill in late August. Powell is related to Hubert Davis, and both of his parents went to school at UNC.

But family relations weren't the reason Powell received an offer and later pledged to the Tar Heels. His basketball abilities speak for themselves. Powell is ranked No. 79 nationally in 2024. He also had other offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Florida State, LSU, Miami, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and others.