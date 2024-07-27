Isaiah Denis was one of three players to get a North Carolina scholarship offer on Monday. The rising senior from Davidson Day School joined Caleb Holt and Jordan Smith Jr. who also got an offer on the same day.

Unlike the other two, Denis is a member of the 2025 class. He became the 18th player in the 2025 group to get an invite from the Tar Heels, and the ninth rising senior to be offered since the middle of May.

North Carolina joins Arizona State, Cal, Clemson, Florida. Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest, and several mid-majors.

That is quite the list for the 100th ranked player in his class. He could make a climb when the next Top-150 is released by Rivals.