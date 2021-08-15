As we enter the dog days of summer, it is not a reach to believe that Cam Whitmore may be priority number one of the North Carolina coaching staff.

For starters, Whitmore proved himself to be among the best prospects in the 2022 class during July. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 17.1 points per game for Team Melo in the ultra-competitive Peach Jam. Whitmore admittedly had his struggles from beyond the arc, but he proved to be a high end athlete and finisher off the dribble. His 61-3 percent conversion rate from two-point range served as a testament to that.

Whitmore picked up a North Carolina offer in June, and will now take an official visit to Chapel Hill on August 22-23. That will be followed by two others to Illinois on August 28-29, and Miami on September 4-5.