{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 00:53:56 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
Coach Speak: Roosevelt Wheeler
Clint Jackson
•
TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.
Roosevelt Wheeler may be a new name for UNC recruitniks, but it’s time to get up to speed on the center from John Marshall High School in Richmond, VA. The 2021 prospect has already earned a slew o...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news