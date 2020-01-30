The 5-star lead guard is the No. 18 overall prospect in the nation, including the No. 4 player at his position. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Love was recently named to the McDonalds All-America team, which is the top award a high school basketball player can receive.

In our next edition of CoachSpeak we spoke in detail with Justin Tatum, the father of NBA star Jayson Tatum, and coach of Caleb Love at Christian Brothers College High School in St Louis.





THI: You’ve watched, coached and spent more time with Caleb Love than any of us have. Tell us, in your opinion, what makes Caleb such a special player?

TATUM: “What makes Caleb special to me? It’s his ability to adjust to his mistakes and to start making it his strengths. Meaning he is a strong student of the game. When he is corrected or told what he has to do better, he accepts it and works to fix it. He wants to be the best he can be. So, he knows he has to listen and learn to adjust. Which I have seen him up close do a lot.”





THI: Got any specific examples of this? What have you seen him do this with?

TATUM: “Yes, at the end of last year I told him he needs to learn how to become more of a leader, not just scoring or highlights. You need to make sure your teammates are enjoying success as much as you. When he came back from those camps and USA, first day of workouts and so far, he has been an amazing teammate. He’s been very uplifting at practice and in games, through good and tough times.

“He has found ways to adjust his game for the good of the team, knowing when to take shots, attack or trust a teammate by passing the ball. All of this has come with him listening and wanting to be the best Caleb he can be. Most kids want to live for social media or the hype or one big play. Caleb sees the bigger picture.”





THI: That’s great stuff, Coach Tatum. Seems like his work ethic and mental approach is off the charts and he’s taking feedback very well?

TATUM: “Thank you. We are very happy for Caleb and his family. And yeah, his mental approach has to be tough playing for me. Especially talking about playing in the ACC and NBA.”





THI: Talk about the physical aspects of his game. His size, athleticism, wingspan and shifty burst seem to be elite. When I have watched him, those things just jump off the page.

TATUM: “To me, his body has been developing at a nice pace. All of this shiftiness and burst really started to develop beginning of his junior year. That’s when he starts taking weights seriously. Now he loves it. He has one of the best touches 15-feet and in. He has big hands that helps. He can do running floaters going the wrong way and it goes in.

“He’s embracing contact more. In my opinion really the last seven games, it shows because he has shot 10-plus free throws the last five games. He’s becoming a scary and fierce competitor. And now since he’s a burger boy, the only thing on his mind is (winning) state.”



