The high school career of Dontrez Styles came to a close last week when Kinston came up on the short end of a 60-57 final against Reidsville.

The Vikings have one of the most storied programs in the state of North Carolina, and Styles will now go down as one of the great ones to ever come through. The top-75 player in the Class of 2021 joins the likes of Jerry Stackhouse, Brandon Ingram, Cedric "Cornbread" Maxwell, Charles Shackelford, Reggie Bullock and many other greats to come out of the small town of just over 21,000.

Styles finished the season ranked No. 69 overall, according to Rivals, which lands him as the third highest ranked player in the state. He also averaged 20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the year. Styles shot 54 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the free throw line. Styles also knocked down an impressive 39 percent of his attempts from three-point territory.

Throughout Styles four-year prep career, Perry Tyndall was there to watch every step. The Vikings' head coach has seen his fair share of big time talents and coached against others as well since he took over in 2012. Nobody knows more about Styles and how he can fit in at Chapel Hill than Tyndall. He joined Tar Heel Illustrated Wednesday night and went into detail about the incoming UNC freshman: