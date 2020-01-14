{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 09:03:18 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
CoachSpeak: R.J. Davis
Clint Jackson
•
TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.
Tar Heel Illustrated goes in depth on R.J. Davis, the incoming combo guard from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY. His head coach, Patrick Massaroni, speaks about his star guard, ...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news