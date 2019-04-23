Cole Anthony Commits
Cole Anthony, the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and top point guard, committed Tuesday morning to play at North Carolina.
Anthony revealed his decision on the ESPN television show “Get Up” just before 9 am.
"We really just kept looking at other schools and I always ended up going back to Carolina," Anthony said. "It felt like family to me. I love Coach (Roy) Williams, Coach (Hubert) Davis and I just really - I could be on campus tomorrow."
The 6 -foot-2, 180-pound Anthony chose UNC over Oregon, Georgetown and Notre Dame. Anthony was the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game and the co-MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic. In addition, Anthony also won the 3-point shooting competition at the McDonald’s Game.
Anthony’s father, Greg, who starred on UNLV’s great teams in the early 1990s and played in the NBA, said the decision was about more than just basketball.
“From a basketball standpoint, I always told him I felt like his game would take care of itself because he has a great work ethic,” he said. “But he wanted to make sure you put yourself in a situation that you would benefit from being a part of, and that’s how he ultimately decided where he was going to go.”
Anthony’s mother, Crystal McCrary, also praised the UNC program as the right choice for her son.
“It’s a tremendous basketball tradition. Coach Williams (is a) world class Hall of Famer, Hubert Davis, the entire coaching staff, the environment, the fans at UNC, are just absolutely some of the best,” she said. “They really did make us feel at home. We felt at the end of the day, despite all of the other extraordinary coaches and choices – Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Patrick Ewing, who’s family, coach Mike Mennenga at Oregon, Coach (Mike) Brey all are wonderful. But, at the end of the day it ended up being UNC and we could not be happier.”
A native of New York City, Anthony attended Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, VA, this past season. He visited UNC a couple of times during the season, including for the Tar Heels’ victory over Duke to conclude the regular season.
Anthony is the third member of Carolina’s class of 2019, joining McDonald’s All-America big man Armando Bacot and point guard Jeremiah Francis.