Cole Anthony, the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and top point guard, committed Tuesday morning to play at North Carolina.

Anthony revealed his decision on the ESPN television show “Get Up” just before 9 am.

"We really just kept looking at other schools and I always ended up going back to Carolina," Anthony said. "It felt like family to me. I love Coach (Roy) Williams, Coach (Hubert) Davis and I just really - I could be on campus tomorrow."

The 6 -foot-2, 180-pound Anthony chose UNC over Oregon, Georgetown and Notre Dame. Anthony was the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game and the co-MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic. In addition, Anthony also won the 3-point shooting competition at the McDonald’s Game.

Anthony’s father, Greg, who starred on UNLV’s great teams in the early 1990s and played in the NBA, said the decision was about more than just basketball.