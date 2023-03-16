North Carolina and the madness that is postseason in college basketball have been hand-in-hand more than any other program over the last five-plus decades. And that’s why the Tar Heels absence from the NCAA Tournament and NIT this month is an astounding reality.

This isn’t just because UNC is the first preseason No. 1 team since the NCAA field was expanded to 64 teams in 1985 to not make the big dance, but its track record over the past 56 years is simply remarkable, but will take a slight hit this season.

The 2022-23 campaign will be just the second over the last 56 postseasons to not include North Carolina, with Tar Heels participating in the NCAA Tournament 48 times in that span, more than any other program. In fact, UNC has the most NCAA appearances in the last 56 NCAA Tournaments, as noted, plus the fewest absences from the postseason, two, in the same period.

The other major blue bloods: