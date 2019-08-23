CHAPEL HILL - This time last year, Chris Collins was in the very early stages of his college football career and still feeling his way around the Kenan Football Center. It was a process all young Tar Heels go through. Fast forward 12 months and the Richmond, VA, native isn’t a freshman anymore, knows where everything is and the only adapting he’s doing is getting even more familiar with North Carolina’s new defensive scheme. Yet, that’s why in some respects he still feels like a newbie again. Mack Brown took over the reins of the UNC program for the second time last November and basically overhauled the staff and nearly everything else about Carolina football. One of the new coaches is defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, whose task is transforming a defense that finished second-to-last statistically in the ACC over the past two seasons. The former Army defensive coordinator, who had a top 10 defense last year at West Point, brought a successful pedigree to Chapel Hill along with a somewhat-off beat scheme the players describe as “controlled chaos” that was quite foreign to them. Playing primarily as a defensive end in 2018, Collins' hands have been full since spring practice trying to learn his new hybrid defensive end/linebacker role. The “outside linebacker” position, as Bateman likes to call it, is a staple of the scheme and one Collins is enjoying learning so far.

Collins' first action last season at ECU. (THI)

“In the spring, it was a little bit challenging because I was new to it, everybody was new to it as a defense,” Collins said. “But now we’ve had the whole summer to rep it and now we’re getting into this fall camp and it’s time to go. Everybody’s getting the hang of it.” Collins had a hand on the ground at the line of scrimmage for almost all of the 150 snaps he played during his freshman campaign. This season, however, will be completely different as he will often line up in an upright two-point stance, much like a traditional linebacker does. This new position comes with more responsibility, too, but Collins’ main objective remains the same. “My role is to rush the passer first, coach always tells us that, that’s always our first role,” he said. “Our second (role) is to set the edge and then our third (role) we just try to drop back in coverage and make sure we’re good.” Dropping back and covering receivers is a completely untried facet of Collins’ game that he never had to do in John Papuchis’ defense last season. He lacks experience in that respect, but Bateman thinks the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has all the tools to excel in his role as he continues to get more reps. “Chris, he’s got to be a little bit better at the point of attack, but he does some things better than all of them,” Bateman said. “And that’s our job, that’s Scott Boone’s job, that’s my job to get those positions into the spots they do best.”

Collins during a recent practice. (Jenna Miller, THI)