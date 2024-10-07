Collins GT Week Presser & Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ home game against Geogia Tech on Saturday.

Collins, who was head coach of the Yellow Jackets until being fired nearly two years ago, was asked about facing his former program, the players there and more.

Video of Collins’ presser is above and some notes about what he said is below:

*Collins was asked about five questions about Georgia Tech. He said he’s “a peace” with how that played out, said he still has relationships with players that are there (from a long distance), was asked about his relationship with GT Coach Brent Key, and having to face them and the emotions that might play into it. We will have a separate piece on this later in the week.

Note: Regarding Key, Collins said, “We were friends for a very long time.”

*Kaimon Rucker missed four consecutive games with a knee injury before returning to play 9 snaps against Pitt. He was in on third down when the Heels used the “Psycho Package.” Collins discussed what he liked from Rucker, how him being on the field changes the defense and makes everyone better, and what to expect this weekend.

*Six games into the season, here are UNC’s defensive rankings: No. 93 in total defense; No. 52 in rushing defense; No. 112 in passing yards allowed; No. 101 in pass defense efficiency; No. 96 in scoring defense; No. 36 in 3rd-down defense; No. 121 in 4th-down defense; No. 102 in red zone defense; No. 101 in first downs allowed; No. 66 in TFLs; No. 31 in sacks; No. 75 in turnovers gained.

Collins was asked to gauge his unit for the first half of the season.

“There’s been stretches of greatness, and then there’s been sometimes where it’s not resembling what we know what it can be and should be. Putting that consistent product on the field for four quarters every single game is the challenge. We will rise to that challenge.

“But the attitude, the demeanor, the leadership, the striving to get better every single day, working to get better; like last night, we had a 12-period practice and they were getting after it. That’s what you look for in a coach.”

*Collins has what is called a “get-back guy” behind him who follows him during games whose job is to keep Collins from going on the field and drawing penalty flags. He’s had someone “hold him back” in his career, and likely will always need it.

We asked several questions about this, and it’s good stuff. He isn’t the only coach who has a get-back guy, and how he discussed was very interesting and is worth a listen.

*In addition, Collins addressed the problem of the Tar Heels giving up way too many explosive plays (eight of 20 or more yards against Pitt); the 16 missed tackles against the Panthers and 36 over the last two games; and he spoke about GT QB Haynes King and some of the Jackets’ offensive parts.

