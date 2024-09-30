PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Collins Presser & Report: Cowan, Frustration, Tired D, Pitt & More

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2pXaG9sTXl1MDJrP3NpPWxvTU5xVlVxb1RCSFl3Vng/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PXRydWUmYW1wO211dGU9dHJ1 ZSZhbXA7ZW5kPTYwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center in advance of the Tar Heels’ home game Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Among the things Collins spoke about was his unit missing 20 tackles in the 21-20 loss at Duke this past Saturday, what happened to go from dominating well into the third quarter to getting gashed, Jacolbe Cowan playing the DE/Rush position, Pitt’s offense, and much more.

Above is video of Collins’ Q&A session and below are some notes from what he had to say:


*UNC Coach Mack Brown called the Duke game a “tale of two halves,” as the Tar Heels led 17-0 at halftime and 20-0 midway through the third quarter having given up only 97 total yards. But then everything flipped, and the Blue Devils erupted getting 11 of their 12 explosive plays over the final 23 minutes of the game.

First, Collins was pleased with how his unit played up to the 20-0 point.

“The beginning of the game, and really the first two-and-a-half quarters of the game, I thought our guys played physical, they played clean, we fit gaps really well, we tackled at a high level, we were disguising the back end really well. Up to that point, (we) played a really complete start to the football game and I was really, really proud of them.”

Second, he says they didn’t make quick enough adjustments.

“Second half things started happening (and) slipping away from us. It’s my job to get them back on the sidelines and get those things cleaned up and corrected faster than I was able to do… And when things started happening negatively, we’re going to stop doing this, have a tendency to try to do too much and try to do things outside the framework of what our individual responsibility is.”


*Duke Coach Manny Diaz said his offense wore down UNC’s defense Saturday night. Collins’ response to that:

“I will say that our front four, because we have a lot of depth and rotating a lot of guys, they were able to stay fresh longer. Some other positions, we had to force ourselves to even play more guys.”

Collins then went on to name some reserve Heels that got defensive snaps like Michael Short, Caleb LaVallee, Tyrane Stewart, Tre Miller, and Will Hardy.

“We’ve just got to be committed on all levels, especially playing a high-tempo offense this week (Pitt), same kind of deal. We’ve got to roll guys in.”


*Jacolbe Cowan played a career-high 53 snaps in the loss at Duke, and he was in the Kaimon Rucker role as the DE/Rush. Collins said in August they were working in Des Evans and Beau Atkinson into that spot some, but they also gave Cowan some reps there. With Rucker missing his fourth consecutive game last week, Collins turned to the veteran Cowan to have a role there.

“I think Jacolbe played great… He has earned those reps and I thought he played at a really high level and made a bunch of plays, tackles for loss and pressures on the quarterback. I thought he played really well.”

How much work did Cowan get last week gearing up for a changed role?

“Jacolbe is very intelligent, so even in the preseason he would part and partial at that spot some, and he would play at the three technique some as well. He’s well versed at playing a lot of different things.

“The reps he got in the previous week, he earned to be on the field a ton. So, that was the natural progression to put him there.”


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2NvbGxpbnMtcHJlc3Nlci1yZXBvcnQtY293YW4tZnJ1 c3RyYXRpb24tdGlyZWQtZC1waXR0LW1vcmUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZjb2xsaW5zLXByZXNzZXItcmVwb3J0LWNv d2FuLWZydXN0cmF0aW9uLXRpcmVkLWQtcGl0dC1tb3JlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx MjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK