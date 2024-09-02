CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference.

Collins fielded questions about his unit’s strong performance in the 19-17 win at Minnesota last Thursday, some individual players, a few things that didn’t go well, and more.

The Tar Heels return to action Saturday at home against Charlotte for a 3:30 kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Above is video of Collins’ Q&A session, and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:





*Although Minnesota ran only 55 offensive plays, thus limiting the number of snaps UNC’s staff could spread around on its defense, they still got some rest for several starters. The did get 20 players into the game with 17 logging at least five snaps.

*The Tar Heels recorded five sacks and forced five three-and-outs against the Gophers. Collins was pleased with that and more, such as the 78 rushing yards the Heels allowed.

“Everyone knew going into the game that was a great rushing offense. They want to run the football, and I think us being able to hold that rushing offense to under 100 yards was a really good deal.

“You always want to create sacks, we want create tackles for loss. And the things I spent a lot of time on (Sunday) in the unit meeting were the things we have to improve on. Situational football I thought there were some situations that we didn’t play as well and I didn’t coach as well as we need to.”

---Some of those situations: Tackling (14 missed tackles, 11 by DBs). Collins said 40% of Minnesota’s yards were after missed tackles.

---UNC allowed six explosive plays, “and all by one should have been less than a 5-yard gain.”

---Also, the two pass interferences by Marcus Allen were because he didn’t look back to the ball to get a gauge on it, and had he done so and appeared to make an effort that way, the flags may not have been thrown.

*Senior defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie had a career night with six tackles, three of which were sacks. Collins said Ritzie “put on a show Thursday night. He’s got tremendous ability, he’s a tremendous young man, and I was so happy for him that the production matched how awesome I know that he is.”

In honor of Ritzie’s performance, Collins wore a Ritzie tee-shirt under his pullover to the presser.

*Collins was awfully impressed with how sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell played in the game. He wore a club around his right hand yet still had five tackles and forced a key fumble that the Heels recovered.

“It didn’t limit him at all taking on blocks and being physical. I thought he added a really nice presence to the defense making the calls, getting us lined up, making all the checks. And then playing at a high level as well.”

*Des Evans played 48 snaps and recorded no tackles, hurries or any stats. But he played an outstanding game, Collins said. He was so good, in fact, he occupied a ton of attention from the Gophers, which is one reason he didn’t stack up any numbers.

“Des Evans was amazing. He was a complete destruction of what they were trying to do. There were a couple of times that he’s the one, Des Evans, was the one that forced the tackle for a loss, or he was the one that forced the sack, or he was the one that made them check to run away from him. I thought Des played really well.”

*A teased by Evans and Beau Atkinson in the preseason, UNC had them on the field with Kaimon Rucker at the same time. It places the team’s top three pass rushers on the field, each of whom must be recognized by multiple offensive players.

Collins calls the package “Psycho.”



