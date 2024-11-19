Collins Talks Reduction in Missed Tackles, Shaw, O'Brien, BC and More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ game Saturday at Boston College.

Among the things Collins discussed focused on positives about his group, including a drop in missed tackles, Travis Shaw’s play of late, the defensive front, vision coverage, BC’s offense with a new QB in there, and his relationship with Eagles Coach Bill O’Brien.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 31-24 win at home over Wake Forest and have won three consecutive games. They are 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. BC is 5-5 and 2-4. The game kicks off at noon and will air on The CW.

Above is video of Collins’ presser and below are some notes from what he had to say:





*The Tar Heels missed a combined 31 tackles in home losses to Pitt and Georgia Tech but have missed only 11 total during the three-game win streak. To what does Collins attribute this?

“Credit to the players embracing the fundamentals, techniques, all the things that we’re pouring into them and going out and executing at a very high level. I think they have confidence in knowing what their assignments are, they have confidence in their teammates executing their assignments.

“So, the fits are clean, where they’re supposed to be, how they’re supposed to execute whatever movements or the coverage concept so they can just play free and go and fit where they’re supposed to fit.”





*Travis Shaw had what UNC Coach Mack Brown called his “best game” as a Tar Heel on Saturday against the Deacons. He played only 21 snaps, he made his presence known at some very important times. He had 4 tackles two were TFLs, batted a pass, a fumble recovery, and two STOPs, which are plays that result in failure for the opposing offense.

Collins calls him “ridiculously coachable” and referenced how much he’s grown up just since Collins arrived 10 months ago.





*UNC’s DC said the “tough love” from DL coach Ted Monachino and teammate Josh Harris have been invaluable for Shaw’s growth and development.





*Collins’ first stop at Georgia Tech was because current Boston College Coach Bill O’Brien helped get him there, and also encouraged Collins to coach tight ends. It was for just one season, but Collins speaks with high praise about O’Brien for that and the value in coaching offense for a year.

He says as a defensive coordinator, it has helped him tremendous over the years. Collins refers to O’Brien as a close friend and one of the more important people in his coaching career.





*In addition, Collins discussed BC’s offense noting that his kids want to play in the NFL, so with BC running a true pro-style offense, this is a chance for the defensive Heels to “showcase” themselves.





*Also, Collins discussed Power Echols’ pick six against Wake; what vision coverage is; the importance of the defensive front in the unit having two interceptions in each of the last three games; and more about cookie cakes and push ups.



