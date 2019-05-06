(Note: THI is naming the greatest former UNC football or basketball player from each of the 50 states. The criteria is the player had to live in the state he represents at some point before arriving at UNC. The duration doesn’t matter, he just had to live there. College and pro careers were factored with a lean toward their UNC accomplishments.)

Quinton Savage played at Thomas Jefferson High School in the Denver Prep League earning all-conference honors before transferring to Bethel High School in Hampton, VA, toward the end of his senior season. He grew up in Colorado and was recognized in UNC’s football program as being from Centennial State.

Savage, who was a safety and special teams player, also had an impact on Carolina’s football program, including some of the team’s most exciting plays during his career from 1997-99.

As a redshirt freshman, Savage blocked a punt that was returned for a game-sealing touchdown in a home win over No. 18 Stanford. It came with less than six minutes remaining in the game and the No. 8 Tar Heels leading 21-17. It gave UNC a 28-17 lead, which ended as the game’s final score.

“Special teams, special teams, special teams,” Savage told the Greensboro News & Record after the game. “That's all we've heard from the coaching staff since Florida State's special teams beat us (13-0) last year. And tonight, we finally made a big play.”