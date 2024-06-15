Not every worthwhile transition is smooth. And the payoff usually comes down the road.

Jae’Lyn Withers’ conversion from starter at Louisville to role player at North Carolina must have felt like a never-ending bend to the bouncy 6-foot-9 forward. As close as he was, the light on the other end was nothing more than dim when it wasn’t flickering.

Until it wasn’t.

Withers’ process of figuring out himself, his teammates, and how to meet different demands than he was accustomed simply took time, but he eventually got there. The arch became straight, and Withers was finally home.

“I think that starting the season, it’s tough for almost everybody trying to figure out the new roles with the new people we have on the team and the level of talent that we have," Withers said in February. "So, it’s kind of been like a tough time fitting in…

“I would say I’ve more or less bought into the role that I’ve got, and that’s coming off the bench with energy and making plays. Whenever my card is called, I’ve just got to be ready.”

For a period starting in late January, Withers’ game carried no resemblance of some earlier performances, and mostly what he provided the Cardinals during his time at Louisville, where he started 64 of the 118 games in which he played, averaging 25 minutes in the 2022-23 campaign.

In a five-game stretch that started in late January, Withers scored just two points for the Tar Heels, and they came at the free throw line. He attempted only four shots, and also grabbed a mere six total rebounds in the span.

He was out of sorts. Playing time was dipping, and even the energy he usually brought to the court had little spark. That period was actually in the middle of a 12-game run in which Withers, a native of Charlotte, scored only 29 points with 27 rebounds in 111 minutes.