Coming Back Was An Easy Decision For Brooks

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina is a pretty good deal for British Brooks. It isn’t too far from his home in Gastonia, the football program he is a part of has had some success and the needle is pointed in the right direction, he plays an important role on that team, which could get bigger next fall, and the education is quite good, too. So, when the opportunity to stay in Chapel Hill for another year and take advantage of the social life, the football scene, and the academics, Brooks simply couldn’t pass it up; it was a no brainer. “Just to come back and help this team start winning games more, and to further my education,” Brooks said, when recently asked why he opted to take advantage of the NCAA rule giving back all scholarship athletes last year – 2020-21 – because of the COVID effect on college athletics. “That was the main goal.” Brooks is a fantastic special teams player, as he graded out a team-best 84.2, according to PFF, getting 196 plays in on the kickoff return and coverage units, and the punt return and coverage units. Brooks is also Carolina’s special teams captain. Perhaps the opportunity would have been there all along because of his value in the third phase of the game. What tipped the scales toward returning from a football perspective, however, was what Brooks did as UNC’s running back in its final two games: a win over Wofford and narrow, and last-minute loss to NC State.

British Brooks scored two touchdowns versus Wofford in the next-to-last game of the regular season. (Kevin Roy/THI)

After amassing 176 yards in his career, Brooks ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns versus Wofford and then gorged for 124 yards in Raleigh. Both performances were bests in his Carolina career, and played a role in his decision to go one more season with the Tar Heels. The other benefit of playing ball did, too, as Brooks frequently emphasized last week. “I feel like it played a lot, it gave me a lot more confidence to come back and keep playing,” he said. “And to further my education here at North Carolina, it’s the best education in the nation.” The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder ran hard, fast, and physically against the Wolfpack’s stingy defense, showing signs of something nobody outside the program had seen before. He played well, but the Tar Heels blew a late lead, and the disappointment within the team was gut wrenching. Brooks couldn’t stand the feeling, and part of coming back is to help make amends from that night, too. “After the (NC State) game, he was so disappointed, so many of the kids were sitting there with their heads down crying…,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “British said after the game, ‘Boy, I hate this, I wish I could play some more.’ And then one of the coaches said, ‘Well, you know you can.’”

With UNC missing a few running backs for the Orange Bowl ast year, British Brooks got his first start (USA Today)